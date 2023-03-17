All Evanston schools, daycares placed on soft lockdown as police search for 'emotionally disturbed person'

All Evanston K-12 schools and daycares were placed on a soft lockdown Friday afternoon as police search for a potentially emotionally disturbed person.

No threats have been made against any Evanston schools, however, police say they are taking this precautionary measure due to this investigation.

Evanston police say parents do not need to take any action at this time.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Teachers can continue teaching but should keep their doors locked.

There is no immediate threat to the public at this time and a shelter-in-place order has not been issued for the general public.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.