All hands on deck: Chicago police preparing for more possible violence this warm weekend

Chicago police are preparing for another warm weekend, releasing plans to stop the surging violence.

It comes on the heels of an incredibly violent Labor Day that left many kids hurt and one killed.

The River North neighborhood has been the focus of a recent police crackdown after several high-profile attacks.

Now, the city's top cop says the department is adopting a new strategy to shift resources and focus on gangs, which he says are at the root of many of the carjackings, shootings and robberies plaguing the city.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Superintendent David Brown on Friday announced he is redeploying a large number of the department's community safety team to specific trouble spots, like the Carjacking Task Force, Area One Homicide, Gang Investigations and the Narcotics Division.

The superintendent also says they are just weeks away from rolling out the new gang crime database, or as they are now calling it, the Criminal Enterprise Information System.

Advertisement

"We've always focused on gangs broadly. This is precision. Using a scalpel. In the most complex ways to pursue criminal networks that drive violence in this city," Brown said.