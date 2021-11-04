All Illinois public universities to accept applications through the Common App

Anyone wanting to apply to a public college in Illinois can now use The Common App.

The governor announced on Thursday that all the state's public universities will accept applications through the app.

The $1 million investment will guarantee all 12 public universities are available on the app.

The governor's office says the last school to be added to the app will be Northeastern.

It will be added sometime later this fall.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP