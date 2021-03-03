Alleged gunman charged with killing teen mistaken for rival gang member

A second man was charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was mistaken for a rival gang member before he was gunned down in Austin.

Hakeim Stone fired the shots that left Avion Aldridge dead in a vacant lot on Sept. 26 in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue, Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Stone was 17 at the time of the shooting. Now 18, he has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The alleged getaway driver in the shooting, 19-year-old Davion Jones, remains in custody at Cook County Jail on $3 million bail for Aldridge’s murder and possession of a stolen vehicle, court records show.

The boy, who is unnamed because he’s charged as a juvenile, faces a count of first-degree murder in the Sept. 26, 2020, shooting of Avion Aldridge, Chicago police said.

Aldridge, 17, was shot in an alley after he was approached by two gunmen at 11:15 a.m. in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue, police said. He died on the scene from a gunshot to his upper torso.

Judge Susana Ortiz ordered Stone held without bail Wednesday.