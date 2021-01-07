Lawndale man charged with fatal shooting of teen boy in Austin

article

A Lawndale man has been charged with fatally shooting a teenage boy in September in Austin on the West Side.

Davion Jones, 18, was charged with first-degree murder for the Sept. 26 shooting of 17-year-old Avion Aldridge, Chicago police said. He also faces a charge of aggravated vehicular hijacking for an unrelated incident on Oct. 16 in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue.

Jones and another gunman allegedly walked up and fired shots at Aldridge about 11:10 a.m. in an alley in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue, striking him in the upper torso, police said. They fled in a light-colored vehicle, and Aldridge was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jones was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as one of the shooters, police said. No one else was in custody Thursday morning.

He is due in bond court Thursday.