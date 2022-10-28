Alleged Pelosi intruder has manifesto of conspiracy theories: sources

The alleged home intruder who attacked 82-year-old Paul Pelosi early Friday holds anti-government conspiracy theories, according to sources.

Sources told KTVU that authorities found a manifesto belonging to 42-year-old David DePape that contained conspiracy theories and anti-government COVID beliefs. He also allegedly had a list of other politicians he planned to target.

MORE COVERAGE: House Speaker's husband, Paul Pelosi, assaulted with hammer by home intruder in San Francisco

Records in San Francisco Superior Court show that DePape was arrested in 2003, but the district attorney never filed charges. It's unclear what he was arrested for.

Authorities said DePape allegedly attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home Friday morning while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

Police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi at about 2:30 a.m. when they discovered the 82-year-old and the suspect both grabbing onto the hammer, said Police Chief William Scott at a Friday news conference. The intruder yanked the hammer from Pelosi and began beating him before being subdued and arrested by officers.

Police gave few details on the suspect or his motives.

Paul Pelosi suffered a fractured skull and "serious injuries to his right arm and hands," according to Drew Hammill, spokesman for the House speaker.

He underwent a surgery at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital that was successful, Hammill said.

"The Speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents and people around the country. The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi’s entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault," Hammill said, adding that the family requests privacy.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated what clothing the suspect was wearing when officers found him.