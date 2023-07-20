Alleged Taylor Swift stalker committed for mental health treatment, trial postponed indefinitely

An alleged northwest Indiana Taylor Swift stalker is being committed for mental health treatment, indefinitely postponing Mitchell Taebel's felony stalking trial.

The 36-year-old from LaPorte County is accused of sending threatening messages and traveling across the country to gain access to the pop star's home in Nashville.

Swift's management team served Taebel with a restraining order in late May, which he then violated by reaching out to the singer on social media.

Before publicly being named as a suspect, he emailed clips of videos to FOX 32 Chicago.

"You are my obvious soulmate, I am the smartest man around TV, I'll prove it anytime, anywhere, I've said it a million things, I've said it a number of days already, we'll say most definitely, that prove that I am the smartest man in America, sweetheart, so you and I have a lot to discuss, we absolutely need to meet, honey, and the fact that we have not met infers and appears clear more-so by the day, very clear evidence, that you, that something has in fact happened," Taebel said in one of the clips emailed to FOX 32.

Taebel has entered a not-guilty plea Tuesday.