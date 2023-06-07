Indiana man accused of threatening, stalking Taylor Swift: 'you are my obvious soulmate'

An Indiana man has been charged with threatening and stalking Taylor Swift.

Mitchell Taebel, 36, was taken into custody just before Swift's Eras Tour in Chicago.

According to officials, Taebel traveled out of the state before being arrested in an attempt to meet the singer.

Additionally, Taebel allegedly left threatening voice messages for Swift's father and went as far as to gain access to her Tennessee condo building before he was arrested last week in Long Beach, Indiana.

He now faces felony charges of stalking and intimidation, invasion of privacy, harassment and threatening sexual battery that could result in injury or death.

Taebel's social media pages are dedicated to Swift, and he also expresses his aspirations of running for president.

Before publicly being named as a suspect, he emailed clips of videos to FOX 32 Chicago in the past.

"You are my obvious soulmate, I am the smartest man around TV, I'll prove it anytime, anywhere, I've said it a million things, I've said it a number of days already, we'll say most definitely, that prove that I am the smartest man in America, sweetheart, so you and I have a lot to discuss, we absolutely need to meet, honey, and the fact that we have not met infers and appears clear more-so by the day, very clear evidence, that you, that something has in fact happened," Taebel said in one of the clips emailed to FOX 32.

Taebel entered a not-guilty plea Tuesday.

He remains in the Laporte County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond.