Expand / Collapse search

Allen Outlets Shooting: Flags to be flown at half-staff nationwide

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Texas
FOX 4

Allen Premium Outlets Shooting: Witnesses describe chaos during deadly shooting

Several people had to take cover after shots were fired at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday. Allen police said 8 people were killed and 7 others are injured. The shooter was shot and killed by police.

President Joe Biden ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of the victims of the tragic shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday.

8 victims were killed, and 7 others were injured on Saturday when a gunman fired on a crowd at the outdoor mall. 

GettyImages-1240883037.jpg

The US flag on the White House is seen flown at half-mast in Washington DC, as a mark of respect for the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/

Expand

The President ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House, all public buildings and at all military posts and naval stations until sunset on May 11, 2023.

He also directed the flag to be lowered at embassies and other US-owned areas overseas.

Featured

Allen Premium Outlet Shooting: Leaders, celebrities react to deadly shooting
article

Allen Premium Outlet Shooting: Leaders, celebrities react to deadly shooting

After the tragic deadly shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon many leaders, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Democratic Party and Allen native Kyler Murray were among those to release statements about the shooting.

The President was briefed on the shooting on Saturday.

A vigil will be held at Cottonwood Baptist Church in Allen on Sunday evening to remember the victims and help the community heal.