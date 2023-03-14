Amare Williams: 15-year-old Chicago girl reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Amare Williams was last seen Thursday in the 1400 block of S. Blue Island Ave. in the Near West Side neighborhood.

She is described as a Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-744-8266.