'Amazing': Baby born at 3:21 p.m. on 3/21 in Florida area code 321

A baby born at a Central Florida hospital was born at 3:21 p.m. on 3/21 in the 321 area code, staff said.

Health First’s Cape Canaveral Hospital confirmed to FOX 35 on Monday that Carter Kerr was born on Sunday, March 21st (also known as 03/21) in the 321 area code (Brevard County) at 3:21 p.m.

They said that baby, who appears to already have a lucky number, weighed in at eight pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. He also was born in a patient room that can view rocket launches after the "3-2-1" countdown, they added.

"Merritt Island residents and first-time parents Justin and Charish could not be more excited," the hospital said.

They also included a quote from Carter's mother, who said "Carter being born in the 321 (area code) on March 21, 2021, at 3:21 p.m. is unexpected and also amazing. My experience at Cape Canaveral Hospital has been great with all the nurses and all the staff."

