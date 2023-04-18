Amazon gifts Chicago students college scholarships

Amazon delivered a big surprise to some deserving Chicago public school students on Tuesday, as the company doled out college scholarships worth $40,000 each.

Students from eight different Chicago public high schools were among the recipients of the "Amazon Future Engineer Scholarships." The students were eligible for the award because they are attending a university to study computer science or engineering.

In addition, the students get a paid internship at Amazon after their freshman year.

"This will really help me for my room and board and I'm really excited to be able to have this opportunity," Stephanie Jael Vega said while holding back tears of joy.

The Chicago students are among 400 that Amazon is recognizing this year.

The company says it has given out $38 million in scholarships since 2019.