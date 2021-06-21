Amazon Prime Day 2021: How to avoid buying junk and getting ripped off online
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants shoppers to watch out for shopping scams.
Monday and Tuesday are Amazon Prime Day, and this year Walmart, Target, Kohl's, and other stores are also running competing sales. More deals mean more opportunities for scammers to profit and trick buyers.
The BBB warns of phishing scams, deceiving advertisements, and fake websites.
On Amazon Prime Day and any day, avoid online shopping scams by following these tips:
- Be wary of professional photos because scammers often steal images from other websites.
- Look at the website to make sure it is secure. For example, look for the URL look for "https" (the extra "s" is for "secure") and a small lock icon on the address bar. If a website URL is "http," do not enter payment or personal information.
- Be vigilant when purchasing products sold out everywhere, and don't be fooled by great deals. Scammers outwit customers by giving the most popular goods at low prices.
- Pay with a credit card when you are buying online. People will be able to contest them through the credit company. The BBB advises being conscious of any retailer that asks to pay by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, etc.