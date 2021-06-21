Amazon Prime Day 2021: How to avoid buying junk and getting ripped off online

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants shoppers to watch out for shopping scams.

Monday and Tuesday are Amazon Prime Day, and this year Walmart, Target, Kohl's, and other stores are also running competing sales. More deals mean more opportunities for scammers to profit and trick buyers.

The BBB warns of phishing scams, deceiving advertisements, and fake websites.

On Amazon Prime Day and any day, avoid online shopping scams by following these tips:

