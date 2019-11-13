Amber Alert: 14-year-old girl from Hondo, Texas last seen in October

article

Hondo police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl from Hondo, Texas.

Police say Eva Garcia was last seen on October 16. She is described as being 5'02" and 110 lbs. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black shorts, a black and white shirt, and pink sandals.

Law enforcement officials believe the teen is in grave or immediate danger.

Those found to be harboring Eva may face charges for harboring a runaway, which is a Class A misdemeanor punishable up to one year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000; or can be charged with interfering with child custody, which is a state jail felony punishable up to two years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is urged to contact the Hondo Police Department at 830-741-6153.