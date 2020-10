article

An Amber Alert issued in Indiana for a missing 5-year-old girl has been canceled, according to Indiana State Police

The child, Neveah O’Neal, was last seen in Huntington, Indiana around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. The alert was canceled around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

No other information was provided.

For more information on the cancellation, please contact the Huntington Police Department at (260) 356-7110.