Amber Alert for missing 7-year-old Christopher Green has been canceled

article

UPDATE AT 5:34 P.M. SATURDAY: Indiana State Police said the Amber Alert has been canceled. They did not say whether the little boy has been found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued on Saturday afternoon for missing boy 7-year-old Christopher Green of Gary, Indiana.

Green was last seen on Saturday morning. He is believed to be in extreme danger. He is 4 feet tall, 95 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing black and red button up shirt with black pants.

Green is believed to be with Shanae Brown, 40, who is 6 feet 1 inches tall, 250 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

He may also be with Helen Willis, 58, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 240 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

They are believed to be driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland registration LJA617.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP