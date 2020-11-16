Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old boy abducted in suburban Bridgeview

An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for a 4-year-old boy who was abducted outside a gas station in south suburban Bridgeview, police said.

Liam J. Barbarasa was inside a blue 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van shortly after 5:30 PM when the vehicle was stolen outside the 7-Eleven gas station at 79th Street and Roberts Road.

Liam

Police say Liam is four feet tall, weighs 45 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing a black jacket, gray pants with a yellow stripe, white socks and no shoes.

The license plate on the vehicle involved is L703520. There is also a US Marine Corps sticker on the back window.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.