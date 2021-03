article

An Amber Alert was canceled Saturday for an 8-month-old boy who was in a vehicle when it was stolen from south suburban Dolton.

Braiden Waters was in the back seat of a black 2021 Kia when a male drove off in the car about 7:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Sibley Boulevard, Dolton police said.

Police canceled the alert about 11:45 a.m., saying the baby had been located but did not provide further details.