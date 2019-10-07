Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sept. 9

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old Texas girl who was last seen on September 9 in Del Rio.

According to the alert, Betsabe Perez may be with 19-year-old Erik Diaz-Tapia.

Betsabe is described as being 5'5" tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, a white t-shirt and a black and white bandana on her head.

Erik is described as being 6'0" tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

There is no description of a vehicle they may be traveling in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Val Verde County Sheriff's Office at (830)774-7513.