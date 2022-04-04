Ambulance director Michael Bay 'heartbroken' over Bruce Willis diagnosis

Legendary director Michael Bay is speaking out about actor Bruce Willis’ recent aphasia diagnosis and their working relationship on the set of the hit 1998 film ‘Armageddon.’

Bay sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about his new action film Ambulance – but took a moment to speak on Willis.

"Bruce was a real star, a real movie star," Bay said. "It was a little combative in the beginning because he didn’t trust me, I’m still young. And Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer, said ‘Show him some footage.’ So I showed him some footage and he loved it."

Bay added, "I loved working with him, he’s very funny. He’s great at improv, and he really commands the screen.

"It’s sad news, I heard it yesterday."

Bay’s newest film Ambulance hits theaters on Friday, April 8.