Half a dozen ambulances rushed to Chicago school after students ate heartburn medicine

Half a dozen ambulances were called to Richard J. Daley Elementary Academy after a group of students fell ill Wednesday morning.

The students ate a suspicious substance they initially thought was candy.

Chicago police and fire officials said the substance was actually heartburn medicine and is non-toxic.

Nine students, all under the age of 10, complained of stomachaches and were rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

The incident reportedly happened off of school grounds.