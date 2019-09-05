American Airlines flies 14,000 pounds of supplies to the Bahamas after Dorian

article

American Airlines sent a plane full of supplies to the Bahamas to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Dorian caused catastrophic damage this week.

A flight left from Miami International Airport to Nassau on Thursday, packed with 14,000 pounds of goods. Tarps, ropes, batteries and non-perishable goods were among the items delivered.

The supplies will help the more than 30 American Airlines employees who live on the islands.

According to WSVN, American airlines officials want to go back to the islands often to keep delivering supplies to the team members. Many of them live in Marsh Harbour, which was hit hard by the Category 5 hurricane. The company says they have heard from nearly all of their employees that were affected.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the northwestern Bahamas and remained stationary over the islands for about 15 hours. At least 20 people have been reported dead, including an 8-year-old boy.