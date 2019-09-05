Royal Caribbean sending ship full of water, food and generators to the Bahamas

article

Royal Caribbean is bringing a ship full of supplies to areas of the Bahamas ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.

The cruise line said it will deliver 43,000 bottles of water, 10,000 meals, generators and other supplies on Thursday to the island nation.

James Van Fleet, Royal Caribbean's chief meteorologist, tweeted photos showing the impressive array of packaged meals ready to be delivered to residents on Grand Bahama Island.

"Cooks and Crew were up all night prepping 10,000 meals for #GrandBahama," he tweeted. "Chicken, rice, fresh [fruit], and we are doing it again tomorrow!"

The move comes days after the company pledged $1 million toward hurricane relief efforts.

Royal Caribbean said they were mobilizing their fleet to deliver essential items in partnership with the Bahamian government and the Bahamas Feeding Network.

It's just the first step of what the cruise line says will be their ongoing efforts to help the Bahamas.

"We're just getting started," Royal Caribbean tweeted.