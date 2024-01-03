'American Fiction' starring Golden Globe nominee Jeffrey Wright hits theaters

Actor Jeffrey Wright earned some of the best reviews of his career for the new comedy "American Fiction" – and was even nominated for a Golden Globe this weekend.

Wright stars in "American Fiction" as an author who is told his books "aren’t black enough" – and decides to turn that criticism back on the publishing industry.

The actor sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the film and an artists’ decision to choose success over quality.

"I’ve been fortunate in my career to be pretty flexible," Wright said. "It’s the way I work, I like to create new characters. I was drawn to actors like Dustin Hoffman, who shaped these characters anew from film to film. It just kind of excited me and made the work interesting for me, so it’s allowed me to slot myself inside a lot of different stories, different genres. It’s kept me busy."

"American Fiction" is now playing in theaters.