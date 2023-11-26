First Americans set to be released among Sunday group of Hamas hostages: report

Hamas is expected to release its first American hostage as part of its release deal with Israel on Sunday.

Hamas is set to release 13 hostages taken during the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, and at least one is said to be American, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing Egyptian officials. Hamas is currently holding as many as 10 Americans hostage, including nine U.S. citizens and one permanent resident, or greencard holder.

The exchange could include as many as three Americans, according to CNN. Only one potential release has been identified: 4-year-old Abigail Edan, whose parents were murdered by Hamas,

Staff members of the Red Cross transfer released hostages to the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 25, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Israel's cease-fire with Hamas entered its third day on Sunday, having two successful exchanges of Israeli hostages for Palestinian criminals held in Israeli prisons.

President Biden's administration expressed frustration that no Americans were among the first two groups of hostages to be released on Friday and Saturday. The White House has not responded to reports that Americans will be released Sunday.

"We are disappointed that we haven’t seen the Americans on a list yet, but we are hopeful for the next couple of days," A Biden official told NBC News on Saturday. "The U.S. is hopeful that we can keep the pause in place and the exchange in place, because we want all of the hostages out."

