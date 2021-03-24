American Red Cross hosts several blood drives in Chicago, suburbs

The American Red Cross is looking for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to give blood in the Chicagoland area.

As a thank you to those who give blood or platelets between April 1 and April 15, the donor will automatically be entered in to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

Additionally, donors will be entered in for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of their choice.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The antibody testing will help identify those who have COVID-19 antibodies and may help current COVID-19 patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

The Red Cross says donors can expect to see the results of their antibody tests within two week through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org

You can schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.

Below are some upcoming blood donation opportunities for the month of April:

Cook County

Chicago

4/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

4/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

4/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross of Greater Chicago and Northern Illinois, 2200 West Harrison Street

4/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

4/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

4/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 121 West Wacker Dr., 121 West Wacker Dr.

4/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

4/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

4/7/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

4/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 425 S Financial Place, 425 S. Financial Pl, 2nd Floor Conference Room

4/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

4/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

4/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

4/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Matthias, 4910 N. Claremont

4/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive

4/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Warde Academic Center, 3700 W. 103rd Street

4/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

4/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Aloft Chicago Mag Mile, 243 E Ontario St

4/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

4/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 150 N Riverside Plaza, 150 N. Riverside Plaza

4/14/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

Lincolnwood

4/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lincolnwood Town Center, 3333 W Touhy Ave

Palos Heights

4/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Humanitarian Relief Foundation, 6450 W College Dr

Park Forest

4/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dining on The Green, 349 Main St.

Tinley Park

4/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith United Presbyterian Church, 6200 167th St

DuPage County

Downers Grove

4/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, 3815 Highland Ave

Oak Brook

4/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Oak Brook Drake Hotel, 2301 York Road

Wheaton

4/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenhouse Christian Co-School, 422 North Prospect Street

4/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Danada House, 3S501 Naperville Rd.

Iroquois County

Crescent City

4/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Crescent City Community Center, 301 Main St (Rte 24)

Milford

4/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fire Station, 301 S. Chicago

Kankakee County

Bourbonnais

4/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Annex, 1690 Newtowne Dr

4/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Annex, 1690 Newtowne Dr

4/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Annex, 1690 Newtowne Dr

Herscher

4/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 225 E. Third

Kankakee

4/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 745, 187 S Indiana Ave.

Lake County

Antioch

4/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 4551, 75 North Ave.

Lake Bluff

4/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Sleep Inn Lake Bluff Hotel, 3250 Bittersweet Ave.

Vernon Hills

4/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, 1000 Butterfield Rd., Suite 1001

4/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, 1000 Butterfield Rd., Suite 1001

4/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christ Church Vernon Hills, 480 E. Ring Dr.

Will County

Bolingbrook

4/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Promenade Bolingbrook, 631 E. Boughton Road

Joliet

4/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assembly Hall, 1550 Plainfield Road

Plainfield

4/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sovereign, 24216 Lockport Street

Romeoville

4/2/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1293 Windham Parkway

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.