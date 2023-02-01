Amir Worship: Settlement reached for 12-year-old boy shot in 2019 suburban SWAT raid

article

A Chicago-area boy still suffers from PTSD after a SWAT officer shot him inside his south suburban home while he sat in bed four years ago.

Amir Worship was shot in the kneecap by a member of the South Suburban Emergency Response Team (SSERT) as they executed a search warrant at his Markham home on May 26, 2019.

Lawyers for the Worship family announced Tuesday that a $12 million settlement has been reached. The family says this is not enough.

Amir, who was 12 years old at the time, was shot by Richton Park police officer and SSERT member Caleb Blood with a military style assault rifle.

"The evidence obtained in discovery shows that officer Blood’s shooting of 12-year-old Amir was unconscionably reckless, and officer Blood must be held accountable," the family's attorney, Al Hofeld, Jr. said.

Hofeld says there have been three investigations into the officer-involved shooting – one by the Illinois State Police and two by Richton Park police.

The plaintiffs plan to call on the Office of the Cook County State’s Attorney to re-open its investigation and bring charges against Blood.

The SSERT entered Amir's family home at 5 a.m. the day he was shot while he and his family were asleep in their beds.

The officers were executing a search warrant for Amir's mother's boyfriend. Crystal Worship and her children were not targets of the search warrant, according to their attorneys.

SWAT officers entered the children’s bedrooms, roused them from sleep, shouted commands at them, and aimed their assault rifles point-blank at the boys’ bodies, Hofeld said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The complaint also claims the children never refused to follow instructions, resisted, attempted to flee, or posed any threat whatsoever to the officers at any time.

Officer Blood held Amir at gunpoint despite the room having already been secured by another officer, according to the complaint.

Amir, now 16, has undergone five surgeries and is expected to require multiple knee replacements during his adult life.

Amir's attorneys will hold a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. to announce the terms of the settlement.