Amtrak station in Homewood relaunches full service routes to Memphis, New Orleans

The mayor of south suburban Homewood says you can miss the chaos of flying and congestion of road trips by taking the train.

The village celebrated a $15 million renovation project at the Homewood train station Monday.

Amtrak completed the upgrades this summer, and this week, they relaunched full service routes to Carbondale, Memphis and New Orleans.

Metra shares the Homewood station, and is currently working on their own renovations.

Amtrak says its ridership is back to about 90 percent of what it was pre-pandemic.