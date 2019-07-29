Amtrak train derails after striking truck, killing driver in University Park

Image 1 of 2 ▼

An Amtrak train derailed south of the University Park Metra Station on Sunday when it struck a vehicle, killing the driver.

Carbondale-bound train 393 struck a box truck that was on the tracks about 5 p.m. just south of the University Park Metra station, according to an Amtrak spokesperson. One locomotive and five passenger cars leapt off the tracks but remained upright.

The driver of the truck, 77-year-old Richard Millette was pronounced dead Sunday evening. An autopsy will be conducted Monday to determine the cause of death.

Amtrak said there were about 300 people on board, and no passengers or crew were seriously injured.

