Amundsen High School student found fatally shot in North Side alley

A 15-year-old Amundsen High School student was found fatally shot Monday in Bowmanville on the North Side.

Estaban Luvianos was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head about 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Farragut Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Luvianos was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No arrests have been reported.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said in a letter to constituents that the victim was a student at Amundsen High School.

“At this time we do not have confirmed details regarding the shooter or possible motives,” Vasquez wrote. “While we are fortunate to have one of the safest Wards in the City of Chicago, this is a painful reminder that gun violence is all too present in all our communities, and knows no political or municipal boundaries.”

Area North detectives are investigating.