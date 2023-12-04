Amundsen Park neighbors victorious in reopening of fieldhouse

Neighbors of Amundsen Park are celebrating victory after the reopening of their park fieldhouse.

It had been closed while the city decided whether to use it as a shelter. Now, it’s back in service for the community.

Programs were restored after the city decided the fieldhouse was no longer being considered as a shelter for 200 migrants. Some work was completed on the showers, but the fieldhouse remains in need of repair.

Residents made a convincing argument that it was their only safe resource for senior recreation, social gatherings, youth sports and after-school programs.

Johnny Miller lives across the street and said his children and grandchildren have utilized the park.

"We are inclusive. We’re just happy it’s open. The children have [a] right to be able to participate in this park," Miller said.

Ald. Chris Taliaferro of the 29th Ward said Mayor Brandon Johnson never closed the door on talks with the community.

Austin neighbors sent a message: "We cannot take resources from the residents of this community. We have battled for resources for decades and when you take those resources, we will come together."

Attorney Deidre Baumann filed for a temporary restraining order against the city.

"I am so proud I have been able to do my job and bring this issue to the courts and we were able to prevail. Now the children have a place to go. Seniors have a place to go," said Baumann.

Residents said the city started to take their fight seriously when they went to court for our temporary restraining order.

They hope the experience will help keep the lines of communication open between the West Side and City Hall.