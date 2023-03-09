Fallen Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso to be laid to rest in Chicago

A Chicago police officer who was killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest Thursday.

Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, 32, was shot and killed while pursuing an armed teenager who allegedly was threatened her girlfriend.

Vásquez Lasso was able to return fire, stopping the threat of more shooting last Wednesday as children played in a playground nearby.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave.

The married 32-year-old officer was remembered Wednesday at a private visitation service held at Blake Lamb Funeral home in Oak Lawn.

State and city officials attended the wake, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"It's devastating. We're still mourning the loss of Officer Ella French, and now this, not even two years later we're back again. This has to stop. We need to do more for our police officers and give them everything they need to fight the crime," said Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd).

Officer Vásquez Lasso was on the force for five years. He made a lasting impact on his community and also on the eighth district police force where he served.

An 18-year-old is charged with his murder.