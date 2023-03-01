Expand / Collapse search
Chicago police officer shot on South Side, rushed to hospital: CFD

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Gage Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday on the city's South Side.

Fire officials say the shooting occurred in the 5200 block of S. Spaulding Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The officer was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. The condition of the officer is not yet known.

The circumstances of the shooting are also unknown.

SkyFOX was live over the scene and observed at least a dozen squad cars escorting an ambulance to the hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back later for updates.