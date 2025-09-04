Andrew Mcauliff: Illinois man went missing in August, police seek public's help

The Brief Andrew Mcauliff, 30, of Lake Barrington, has been missing since August. He was last seen walking from his home without his phone or electronics.



Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Lake Barrington man who was last seen in August.

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Andrew Mcauliff, 30, was last seen two weeks ago leaving his home in the 400 block of White Oak Lane on foot. He did not take his phone or any electronics with him.

Andrew Mcauliff | LCSO

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts and gray gym shoes.

What you can do:

The sheriff is urging anyone with information on Mcauliff's whereabouts to call 847-549-5200.