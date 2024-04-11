Andrew Scott stars in new Netflix series 'Ripley'

What was once an iconic ‘90s thriller is now being turned into a new Netflix series.

Matt Damon brought "Tom Ripley" to the big screen in the 1999 film "The Talented Mr. Ripley" – and now the story is being adapted for the small screen with "Ripley," with "Fleabag" star Andrew Scott taking over the role of the murderous con man.

Scott sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the new series – and the connection that actors might have…to con men.

"I think it’s a bit of a myth that actors are good liars," Scott said. "I don’t know, maybe they are."

The Emmy-nominated actor added: "One of the beautiful things is that he’s a con artist, except nobody sees him. He’s apply his talents – the talented Mr. Ripley – into something that is fraudulent because that’s all he’s been afforded in his life."

"Ripley" is streaming now on Netflix.