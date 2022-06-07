Andy Garcia reflects on 35th anniversary of iconic Chicago film, 'The Untouchables'

Thirty-five years ago this month saw the release of one of the most iconic Chicago movies of all time – Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables.

The film starred a who’s who of Hollywood A-listers, including Sean Connery, Robert De Niro and Kevin Costner – but the film also starred a young, up-and-coming actor named Andy Garcia.

The Oscar-nominated actor recently spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton and looked back on his memories making the legendary mafia film.

"It was great, Chicago is a great city," Garcia said. "I got to hang there for a long time, experience the blues culture there and the clubs there – which, as a musician and someone who loves music, I took advantage."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

He added, "It was great memories, obviously an important film in my life. To work with Sean Connery, that was my childhood hero."

Andy Garcia can be seen next in the HBO Max remake of The Father of the Bride.