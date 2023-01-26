Angelika Cano-Peralta: Missing Chicago teen last seen on Wednesday

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Angelika Cano-Peralta was last seen on Wednesday leaving her home in the 3400 block of West Pershing Road in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Police say it is unknown what clothing Angelika was wearing when she disappeared.

Angelika Cano-Peralta | Chicago Police Department

She's described as a white Hispanic girl, with brown eyes and red hair, standing 5-feet tall and weighing 95 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.