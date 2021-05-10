Angelina Jolie talks new action thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie stars in the new action thriller, "Those Who Wish Me Dead," which hits theaters and starts streaming on HBO Max on Friday.

In the film, Jolie plays a Montana firefighter who must help save a young boy being chased by hitmen through a wild forest fire.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Jolie about the tough aspects of being an actor.

"I often don’t feel like an actor," Jolie said. "What’s the weird thing about our job that I just have to live with? Like, five in the morning stretching into some gold suit and your kids looking at you like you’ve lost your mind."

Jolie also admit that she’s learned several lessons from past characters that she’s carried over into her personal life.

"I think a lot of characters over the years have taught me many things because they jump ahead and do things I’ve never done before and show me a side of myself," Jolie said. "I didn’t realize how adventurous I was or how much I loved certain things until I did ‘Tomb Raider.’"