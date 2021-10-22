Anjanette Young joins protesters on Daley Plaza, calls for end to police brutality: 'I refuse to be silent'

Anjanette Young joined protesters on Daley Plaza Friday, calling for an end to police brutality.

The group demanded changes within the police department.

Young is the woman whose home was wrongly raided by Chicago police officers. She was naked and getting ready for bed when it happened.

"I'm a force to be reckoned with, because I refuse to be silent. I refuse to be ignored and I refuse to be dismissed," said Young.

Young is suing the city.