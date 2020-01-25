Anonymous donor offers $10k reward for information on Near North Side robberies

An anonymous Streeterville resident gave the Cook County Crime Stoppers $10,000 to reward anyone whose information leads to the arrests of the suspects in a string of recent robberies on the Near North Side.

Nine robberies were reported between Dec. 24 and Jan. 16 in the Gold Coast and River North, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Crime Stoppers.

Now, an anonymous resident of Streeterville, which borders the two neighborhoods, is offering $10,000 to whoever can provide information leading to the arrests of the robbers.

“A resident of the Streeterville community donated $10,000 cash to Crime Stoppers, asking the money be used to pay a reward for information resulting in the arrest of the offenders,” Crime Stoppers Chairman George McDade said. “The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, expressed concern for the community’s safety and felt the need to become involved. This act of kindness is not only inspiring but also demonstrates the concern and care for others.”

The suspects were described as a group of men in their early 20s between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 800-535-7867.