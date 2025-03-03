'Anora' dominates the 97th Academy Awards — Here are the other big winners

The Brief Sean Baker won four Oscars for his work on 'Anora,' setting a record for the most awards won by a single person for one movie in a single night. Mikey Madison won Best Actress for 'Anora,' Adrien Brody took home his second Best Actor Oscar for 'The Brutalist,' and Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin secured supporting actor wins. The 97th Academy Awards showcased a blend of established talents and rising stars, with notable speeches and a historic achievement by Baker.



The 97th annual Academy Awards lit up Hollywood Sunday night, with Sean Baker making history as 'Anora' claimed the night's top honors.

The Winners:

Baker, who wrote, directed, and edited the film, took home four Oscars, breaking the record for the most awards won by a single person for one movie in a single night. The previous record-holder, Walt Disney, won four Oscars for different films in 1954. —

'Anora' won a total of five Oscars, with the fifth going to Mikey Madison, who played the title character and secured the Best Actress award.

Madison, the ninth-youngest woman to win in this category, edged out front-runner Demi Moore. Madison gained attention with her role in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' which led to her casting in 'Anora.'

Adrien Brody won his second Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the drama 'The Brutalist,' joining an elite group of actors with two Best Actor wins, including Jack Nicholson, Tom Hanks, and Marlon Brando.

Brody, who won his first Oscar for 'The Pianist' over 20 years ago, reflected on the fleeting nature of fame and expressed how much this second win meant to him.

Zoe Saldana took home Best Supporting Actress for 'Emilia Perez' despite controversy surrounding her co-star’s past tweets. The backlash did not overshadow Saldana’s performance. The win adds to Saldana’s remarkable career, as she also stars in the three highest-grossing movies of all time: 'Avatar,' 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' and 'Avengers: Endgame.'

Kieran Culkin, who won Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'A Real Pain,' used his acceptance speech to remind his wife of a bet they made years ago—that if he won an Oscar, they’d have another child.

Culkin, known to many as the kid who drank too much Pepsi in 'Home Alone,' swept the awards season, taking home the win in every major award show leading up to the Oscars.

With memorable speeches and record-setting wins, this year's Oscars celebrated both established talents and rising stars, delivering an unforgettable night in Hollywood.