Another downtown, riverfront apartment building coming to Aurora

The city of Aurora signed off on a second downtown riverfront residential community in a year.

The Aurora City Council unanimously approved plans for the new Pacifica Riverview community, a 190-unit, seven-story apartment building, plus ten additional two-story rowhouses.

Located in downtown Aurora on the west bank of the Fox River, the complex will be adjacent to the new pedestrian bridge at RiverEdge Park.

On the east end of the bridge will be the new 246-unit, five-story DAC Development apartment community approved last November.

Aurora’s new Pacifica Riverview community will be built along the west bank of Fox River in downtown Aurora. The residential complex will have 190 apartments and 10 townhouses and will be located adjacent to the RiverEdge Park pedestrian bridge and a Expand

Pacifica Riverview will be situated on 2.3 acres of land currently used for parking.

The apartment building will feature studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. The two-story townhomes will be directly on the riverfront, east of the building. Each of the units will feature rooftop terraces.

Pacifica Riverview is owned by the Windfall Group, an international development company that recently purchased and renovated Pacifica Square on Aurora’s far east side.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Windfall Group's CEO Eddie Ni joined the Aurora City Council as it approved the new development Wednesday.