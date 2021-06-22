Expand / Collapse search

Another Magellanic penguin chick hatches at Shedd Aquarium

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Magellanic penguin | Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO - The Shedd Aquarium has welcomed a fourth new fuzzy addition to their penguin colony after three others hatched during this year’s nesting season. 

The fourth hatchling arrived on May 29 and initially weighed 88 grams. The chick has already grown to over 1,000 grams.

Magellanic penguin parents Izzy and Darwin share responsibilities in caring for the chicks, keeping little ones warm and well-fed.

The Shedd’s animal care team continues to monitor all four chicks.

Penguin chicks take field trip at Shedd

Penguin chicks went on an adventure at the Shedd Aquarium!