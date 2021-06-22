Another Magellanic penguin chick hatches at Shedd Aquarium

article

The Shedd Aquarium has welcomed a fourth new fuzzy addition to their penguin colony after three others hatched during this year’s nesting season.

The fourth hatchling arrived on May 29 and initially weighed 88 grams. The chick has already grown to over 1,000 grams.

Magellanic penguin parents Izzy and Darwin share responsibilities in caring for the chicks, keeping little ones warm and well-fed.

The Shedd’s animal care team continues to monitor all four chicks.