Another round of snow before extreme cold hits Chicago area

The Brief Some suburbs picked up more than two inches of fresh snow Thursday morning, keeping plows and homeowners busy. The region has now seen snow nine days in a row, with dangerous cold expected Friday. Residents say they’re tired of shoveling and planning to stay inside — some even hoping to work from home.



As many of us turn our focus to Friday’s extreme cold, some people first had to deal with another round of snow Thursday morning.

What we know:

In Gurnee, it was a beautiful sight — snow-covered trees and rooftops — but with snow on the ground for several days now, crews and homeowners alike have been kept busy. Plows were out early along Grand Avenue, clearing more than two inches of fresh snow from the roads.

The Chicago area has now seen snow nine days in a row, and next comes the extreme cold.

One landscaper heading to work said he’s had enough.

"I hate it — yeah, I do. At my age, I should just be in Florida," said Dennis Ross.

So how is he preparing for Friday?

"Tomorrow," he said with a smirk, "I’m preparing to stay in — the heat."

On Acorn Court, homeowners were shoveling in the dark, clearing driveways and sidewalks to make sure the job got done in time.

"I got boots and PJs — and just started shoveling," said Jimmy Ayala, who was indeed wearing pajama bottoms.

His plan for Friday? "Try to call off work," Ayala said, laughing.

His neighbor, Rose Wysocki, said she has done a lot of shoveling this winter.

"Yes, and I’m tired of it. But you know, it’s gotta be done," she said.

Wysocki said she was ready for the task.

"I have two pairs of gloves, I have a jacket, plus a sweatshirt with a hoodie. It does help," she said.

Danielle Adams, who once again walked her children to the school bus stop through the snow, may have the perfect recipe for dealing with the winter blast.

"Lots of hot cocoa and cozying up with our blankets, sitting by the fire," she said.

Rose Herrera said her kids will be e-learning Friday, and she plans to follow their lead — hoping to work from home.