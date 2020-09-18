'Anthony was a hero': Parents of man fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse release statement

The parents of Anthony Huber, a 26-year-old man who was shot and killed in Kenosha, Wis. last month by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, released a statement following his death and funeral services.

In the statement, the family calls Anthony a hero, and says he was always "quick to help friends, family, and neighbors in need."

They went on to say that it was no surprise that he "came to the aid of others on August 25."

On Aug. 25, Rittenhouse from Illinois shot and killed two protesters, one being Huber. Rittenhouse also shot and wounded a third person. This came during a time of unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The shootings were largely caught on cellephone video and posted online.

According to a criminal complaint released by prosecutors, Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, first after following Rittenhouse into a used car lot, where he threw a plastic bag at the gunman and attempted to take the weapon from him.

Rittenouse then ran down the street and was chased by several people shouting that he just shot someone before he tripped and fell.

Huber, who was carrying a skateboard, was shot in the chest after apparently trying to wrestle the gun from Rittenhouse.

Kyle Rittenhouse faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. He would face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, the most serious crime in Wisconsin.

The full statement from John Huber and Karen Bloom, the parents of Anthony Huber, can be found below:

"On August 25, 2020, our son Anthony Huber was killed in Kenosha, Wisconsin. We held a funeral for him on September 1st, and we have been grieving privately as a family since then.

Anthony was a hero. He was always quick to help friends, family, and neighbors in need, and so it was no surprise to us to learn that Anthony came to the aid of others on August 25. He sacrificed his own life to protect innocent civilians who were out that night protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake. While we miss him dearly and wish none of this had happened, we are very proud of him. Without his incredible bravery, many others could have been killed or injured.

There was absolutely no justification for Anthony’s murder. A minor from out of state, illegally armed with an assault rifle, was allowed to roam the streets, threatening numerous civilians, and ultimately shooting three people. After this minor had already shot and killed one person, Anthony selflessly tried to disarm him and was killed himself.

We are deeply disappointed that the President, members of the media, and others have said that Anthony deserved to die for attempting to protect others from a person who had just killed someone. In addition, it has been disturbing to see videos and other information that has come to light suggesting that local police may have permitted and even encouraged armed vigilantes, including Anthony’s killer, to patrol the streets of Kenosha and threaten civilians with firearms.

Our nation depends on its leaders to uphold the law and to set the moral tone for its citizens. In America, we celebrate heroes like Anthony who sacrifice for their communities, not armed vigilantes who cause death and chaos in the streets.

We ask that you remember Anthony and keep him in your prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.