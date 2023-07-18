Anti-theft measures: Inside Walgreens' high-tech Chicago store

Retailers have had enough with brazen, regular thefts at stores from coast to coast.

Walgreens, for example, is trying a few different approaches, including a remodeled anti-theft store in Chicago.

At the Walgreens on State and Roosevelt in the South Loop, the inside of the store looks like something out of the future. You need a card to make a payment, and if you don’t see what you want, behind the order pickup counter is a locked door full of merchandise that only an employee can get for you. But you must order and pay for it first.

Back in May, Walgreens told local residents: "This redesigned store will have the latest in e-commerce offerings to increase customer service, mitigate theft, and increase safety for customers and employees."

Daryl, a Chicago resident, agrees with it.

"People feel in their mind they can take from the stores. Because the city failed the people and the stores during the looting," he said.

Justine lives in California and says locked up merchandise is common.

"It's really annoying having to go and ask for help just to get very simple commodities, like toothpaste and things that you don't regularly have to ask for," she said.

In San Francisco, shoplifters hit one Walgreens more than 20 times a day. As a result, the store was forced to lock up its freezer section after criminals came in each night to shoplift the entire supply of pizza and ice cream.

"This is very reactive, but I think there’s more of a proactive approach you can take," Justine said.

In a statement, Walgreens says retail crime is one of the top challenges facing their industry, and they continue to take preventative measures. It went on to say the company aims to deliver the best patient and customer experience.