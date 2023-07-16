Antioch carnival shut down after child is thrown from ride

article

A child was injured when they were thrown off a carnival ride in Antioch on Sunday.

Antioch police said that firefighters and officers responded to the "Taste of Antioch" carnival around 2:40 p.m.

There, they found a 10-year-old child who "appeared to have been thrown from a carnival ride." The child was airlifted to the hospital.

Elliott Johnson, who said he was on the same ride, said he was on the opposite side from the child who was injured.

"I saw maybe on the third time around, he almost did a dive, his hands were down and his legs were straight, off the ride and landed outside the entrance gate," he said.

Johnson said he almost fell out of the ride too and that the bar that was supposed to protect him did not seem to work.

Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner ordered the remainder of the rides to be shut down.

The Illinois Department of Labor, Antioch Police and Antioch Fire Department are investigating.