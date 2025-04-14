Antioch crash: Motorcycle rider critically injured in collision with garbage truck

The Brief A 35-year-old motorcycle rider was critically injured Monday morning in unincorporated Antioch. Investigators say the rider hit a garbage truck while trying to pass it on the left. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash.



A motorcycle rider was critically hurt Monday morning after crashing into a garbage truck in unincorporated Antioch, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The crash happened around 10:25 a.m. near Grass Lake Road and West Park Avenue.

A 2019 Mack garbage truck, driven by a 46-year-old Ingleside man, was heading east on Grass Lake Road just past the Grass Lake Bridge. A 35-year-old man from unincorporated Spring Grove was riding a 2017 Harley-Davidson behind the truck, also headed east.

As the truck driver began turning left into a parking lot, investigators say the motorcycle tried to pass on the left and struck the rear of the truck. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The garbage truck driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest speed may have played a role in the crash.

What's next:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is continuing to investigate.