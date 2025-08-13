Expand / Collapse search

Police seek help ID'ing graffiti vandal in Chicago's far north suburbs

By Nic Flosi
Published  August 13, 2025 8:14am CDT
Antioch
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Antioch police are investigating recent graffiti vandalism in the downtown area.
    • Surveillance video captured the person who caused the damage.
    • Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or submit an anonymous tip.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Police in Antioch are asking for the public's help identifying a person who vandalized property in the village's downtown area.

What we know:

Antioch police posted surveillance video of the vandal spray-painting a wall on Facebook.

Police did not say exactly when or where the vandalism occurred, but that it happened in the downtown area.

Image 1 of 8

Suspect in Antioch vandalism | APD

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Antioch police at 847-270-9111. Anonymous tips can also be emailed to crime@antioch.il.gov.

What they're saying:

"We appreciate the community's continued partnership in keeping Antioch safe," police said in a statement.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Antioch Police Department.

AntiochCrime and Public SafetyNews