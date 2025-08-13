Police seek help ID'ing graffiti vandal in Chicago's far north suburbs

The Brief Antioch police are investigating recent graffiti vandalism in the downtown area. Surveillance video captured the person who caused the damage. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or submit an anonymous tip.



Police in Antioch are asking for the public's help identifying a person who vandalized property in the village's downtown area.

What we know:

Antioch police posted surveillance video of the vandal spray-painting a wall on Facebook.

Police did not say exactly when or where the vandalism occurred, but that it happened in the downtown area.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Suspect in Antioch vandalism | APD

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Antioch police at 847-270-9111. Anonymous tips can also be emailed to crime@antioch.il.gov.

What they're saying:

"We appreciate the community's continued partnership in keeping Antioch safe," police said in a statement.