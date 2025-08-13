Police seek help ID'ing graffiti vandal in Chicago's far north suburbs
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Police in Antioch are asking for the public's help identifying a person who vandalized property in the village's downtown area.
What we know:
Antioch police posted surveillance video of the vandal spray-painting a wall on Facebook.
Police did not say exactly when or where the vandalism occurred, but that it happened in the downtown area.
Suspect in Antioch vandalism | APD
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact Antioch police at 847-270-9111. Anonymous tips can also be emailed to crime@antioch.il.gov.
What they're saying:
"We appreciate the community's continued partnership in keeping Antioch safe," police said in a statement.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Antioch Police Department.