Antioch high school put on lockdown after report of active threat

Antioch Community High School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon following a report of an active threat. There was a large-scale law enforcement response to the school.

Police responded to the school around 1:52 p.m. They say, however, that no immediate threat has been identified.

The school remains on lockdown while police continue to investigate.

Police are asking parents to not come to the school during the lockdown, as nobody is allowed to enter or leave the building.

Police say students will be released from the school at the regular end of the day – 3:15 p.m.

Out an of abundance of caution, the Antioch Police Department has sent officers to all elementary schools in the town. The elementary schools will be dismissed at their normal time.

No further information was immediately available.

The report of an active threat comes one day after several school shooter hoaxes were reported in Wisconsin.